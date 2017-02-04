Top 5 Footballers of the Week

5 Jamie Collins (Sutton United)

Jamie Collins of non-league Sutton United was the hero of the town on Sunday, as his 53rd-minute penalty was the deciding goal in the massive upset against Championship heavyweights Leeds United.

The Sutton United captain scored via the penalty spot after the Maxime Biamou was fouled in the box. Collins will have another chance at giant killing when Sutton United take on Arsenal in the Round of 16.