Mardan – A student was gunned dead by a furious mob in Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan on Thursday for allegedly sharing blasphemous content online.

Hundreds of students, shouting Allahu Akbar, first shot 23-year-old Mashal Khan in head and chest and then desecrated his body with wood planks, eyewitnesses said.

Mashal was a student of Journalism and Mass Communication in AWKU.

Several students involved in the attack have been arrested while raids are being carried out for the arrest of others.

However, the FIR of the incident hasn’t been registered yet.

The university campus was shut down for an indefinite period following the incident.

A contingent of police arrived at the scene and took the body into its custody, which was later sent to his hometown of Swabi.

DIG Police Mohammad Alam Shinwari told media that Mashal was alleged of advocating minority Ahmadiya community and sharing blasphemous content on social media.

The mob was intending to burn his body, but police prevented them from doing so, Shinwari added.