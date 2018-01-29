During past one month, some cases unveiled the real faces of the law defenders in the Punjab and Sindh region of Pakistan especially Karachi and Kasur. My latest research on the case of Naqeebullah Mehsood has revealed everything. A day before yesterday, additional IG Sindh presented all pieces of evidence before the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) about fake encounter against the victim. Moreover, while stating the filed evidence, he said that it was a premeditated encounter. There is no evidence to back the stance maintained by police that Mehsood was terrorist.

We faced the same circumstances in the Kasur one month ago, when police killed two people protesting against the cruel and brutal killing of innocent child girl Zainab.

Kasur incident also unveiled the pathetic state of policing available to the people of Punjab. Relatives of victim Zainab told to the media that police showed very lax and unprofessional behavior when they were informed that young girls has gone missing. In a city already in the news for child abuse and killings, such a behaviour raises many questions.

The Model town massacre in which 14 innocent people were gunned down by Police also paint a similar picture of ruthlessness, brutality and high-handedness of law enforcers.

Any religion and culture of the world strictly condemn such type of non-sensical and brutal behaviour of their protection givers. The police department, first in the history was set up by the great Islamic emperor, and caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq R.A to provide protection to the common man. However, it is very unfortunate to mention that Police in Pakistan especially Punjab has completely forgotten that their job is to safeguard the lives and properties of the commoners and not to fleece them in one way or the other.

In this age of information, Social Media has made people aware of their rights more than ever; it is high time that Government should realise the sensitivity of the matter and take practical steps to bring about a positive change in the policing. Protests by Civil Society in Karachi and Kasur indicate that people are not willing to tolerate the corrupt practices anymore. If Government failed to take corrective measures, any small incident might lead to violent clashes on the roads.