One of the most eagerly anticipated Carabao Cup quarter-final matches is set to take place on Wednesday evening as Manchester United travel to Ashton Gate to take on inform Championship side Bristol City.

It is set to be a great occasion in front of a large crowd, and we have taken a look at three reasons why Jose Mourinho’s side should not underestimate the Robins.

A potential shock is on the cards

If Mourinho was to make a significant amount of changes for this match, then the Robins may fancy their chances of causing a potential upset. Manchester United have certainly not been at their best in the Premier League of late and are currently sit 11 points behind bitter rivals Manchester City. Mourinho could be tempted to give some of United’s younger players some experience in this match but at the same time would be risking the club’s position in the competition.

However, due to the fact that it looks unlikely that United will be able to catch City in the Premier League, it may force Mourinho to take the Carabao Cup more seriously to ensure his side do pick up some silverware this season. Paul Pogba has been suspended for United’s last three matches after being sent off against Arsenal and Mourinho may be tempted to start him in this game to get him back up to speed.

The Robins are full of confidence

Lee Johnson’s side will certainly fancy their chances of causing an upset on Wednesday night as they are currently flying high at the top of the Championship and will be full of confidence heading into this match. They are currently sat third in the division, just four points behind second-placed Cardiff City and will now genuinely believe that they have the quality to secure promotion to the Premier League come next May.

The Robins have won their last four league matches against Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, scoring nine goals in the process. Bobby Reid is top scorer with 11 goals to his name, but he is not the only player that United will have to watch out for on Wednesday with the likes of centre-half Aden Flint and attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson also posing a significant threat. They will fancy their chances of getting at United’s defence from kick-off, especially if some of their more experienced players are left out.

A ‘never say die’ attitude

One of the main reasons why the Robins find themselves where they are in the Championship is because of the ‘never say die’ attitude that Johnson has installed into them during his time in charge. The best example of this was in the league match against Hull a couple of weeks ago where the Robins found themselves two goals down away from home with less than half an hour to go. However, goals from Flint, Reid and Josh Brownhill turned the game on its head and secured Johnson’s side all three points. United must take this into account and not get complacent if they manage to get themselves in front at Ashton Gate on Wednesday, as the Robins will most definitely look to take advantage.