Will Fix NAB, FIA, Police after Coming to Power: Imran

Mianwali – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said he would improve Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Punjab police after coming to power.

Addressing a public rally here, PTI chief said that crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been declined by about 70% as a result of reforms introduced by this party’s government in the province and if he gets a chance, he will also improve Punjab police.

“The crime and terrorism rates have gone down by seventy percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ever since PTI came to power in the province,” he claimed.

“Through amendments and reforms, I am going to change the Punjab police force.”

Coming to all guns blazing against Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the cricketer-turned-politician said that he has spent billions of rupees to change the uniform of Punjab police, but in the new outfit, they look like postmen.

PTI chief said Shehbaz and his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, have been fooling the nation.

“One brother has been defeated, and the other is about to follow,” he said.

He said in Pakistan, ordinary thieves are sent behind the bars while the powerful thieves get protocol.

“Nawaz has laundered Rs 300 billion, but his family continues to be arrogant and fails to admit its crimes,” he said.

He said if NAB and FBR are reformed, nothing can stop the country from progressing.

PTI chief said in the west 90 percent tax is collected from the rich and 10 percent from the poor but in Pakistan the ratio is opposite.

“Once in power, I shall devise a tax system that will not burden the poor and tax will be collected from the rich,” he said.

Imran will address a public gathering at Cinema Ground in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday.