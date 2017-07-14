2

Andre Gomes arrived at Barcelona to a great at deal of fanfare. The 23-year-old Portuguese central midfielder was coming off a strong season for Valencia and had previously impressed at Benfica.

He was seen a star of the future and many hoped that he could help to fill the huge gap left by Xavi that Barcelona have struggled to fill since his departure in 2015.

The Barcelona hierarchy apparently felt he had potential with Spanish newspaper AS reporting that Barcelona spent €35 million with €20 million in add-ons, on Gomes, beating Real Madrid to his signing.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese star, Gomes endured a tough start to life at Camp Nou with fans often jeering their new signing and Goal.com named him as one of their worst ten signings of the season.

He was far from the only Barcelona player to struggle with them surrendering their La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid and limping out of the Champions League.

Gomes has become a lightning rod for fans’ unhappiness. However, it seems that the club is not ready to give up on Gomes with reports in Spain’s Mundo Deportivo suggesting they turned down a €45 million bid for him. Some have lamented this move; however, I am with Barcelona in this case, I think they need to keep the faith with Andre Gomes for three reasons:

He is still young

Barcelona has a history of nurturing and improving young and talented players and Gomes is absolutely one of them.

He was excellent during his time at Valencia as one of the few bright spots in a team that consistently struggled and had to deal with several managers coming in and constantly changing things.

Gomes proved that he was a player worth investing time and effort in.

Barcelona are not a team that abandons players at the first sign of trouble, and in doing so showing that they are willing to give their players time, sets a strong precedent and illustrates Barcelona’s commitment to nurturing talent.

Barcelona fans might want to consider the example of Sergi Roberto who began his Barcelona career poorly and only made 32 league appearances in his first five seasons after coming through their academy.

He seemed to be struggling to adapt and step up to the top level. However, in the past two seasons, he has clearly improved, playing in 63 league games. They gave him time to improve; hence, they should do the same with Gomes.

He has shown flashes of excellence

Whilst it is true Andre Gomes has struggled, it would be unfair to argue that he has been totally out of his depth as he has managed, in patches, to illustrate the kind of form and skill that convinced Barcelona to sign him.

He was fantastic against Osasuna scoring two goals and pulling the strings from midfield as he controlled the game and looked every bit a Barcelona level player.

He left manager Luis Enrique purring; the departing manager noted that, “Andre has humongous potential,” and that, “He’s very demanding, very responsible and he has quality.”

Enrique, a fantastic midfielder himself when he played clearly saw enough from Gomes to feel that he can be a big player for Barcelona hence, fans should trust his judgement.

Valverde’s arrival gives everyone a fresh start

Barcelona endured a harsh and disorganised season as they struggled in the league and Champions League whilst spending half of the season with an outgoing manager.

This was not the best environment for Gomes to try and adapt to. It is already notoriously tough for players to make step up to a club of the size of Barcelona, but the poor general performance of the side cannot have helped Andre Gomes.

The poor form of Sergio Busquets, who has been such a key part of Barcelona’s midfield brilliance, left little room for error thus magnifying Gomes’s struggles further.

Next season brings a new manager, Bilbao’s Ernesto Valverde who will bring stability to the Blaugrana.

This will give Gomes the chance, to begin with a clean slate. Valverde will want to assess and review his options before making any drastic changes, and with his level of potential and willingness to work hard, Gomes should be able to impress Valverde and hopefully win over the crowd at the Camp Nou.