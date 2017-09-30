Zardari Vows to Foil Bid to Change Opposition Leader

Islamabad — Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) bid to replace the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly would be foiled.

Zardari chaired a high-level meeting of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) at Zardari House here on Friday which was attended by Syed Khurshid Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Chaudhary Manzoor and party’s other senior leaders.

During the meeting, Zardari said PTI has unnecessarily launched the bid to change the opposition leader, and it won’t become fruitful.

He said PPP has faced similar situations in the past and is committed foil PTI’s move.

Zardari also gave the authority of the selection of an uncontroversial chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Khurshid Sha on behalf of the opposition.

Shah will suggest names for new NAB chairman to other opposition parties and forward a joint name to Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kaira said PPP has full confidence over Khurshid Shah, and they’ve devised a strategy to counter PTI’s move.

He said the opposition leader cannot be changed on Imran Khan’s desire and a proper process for that mentioned in the constitution.

“If the PTI has enough votes, they can always change the opposition leader. They should show us the numbers. We cannot change the opposition leader because Imran Khan wants it,” said Kaira.

“There will be no big difference if Imran Khan becomes the opposition leader,” he added.

Nayyar Bukhari asked PTI to prove numbers for replacing opposition leader, saying the parties who had expressed confidence over Khurshid Shah are still with them.

“Now the ball is in the PTI’s court. They need to show us how many members are supporting their move. Those with us will always support us. They have to prove their strength,” he said.