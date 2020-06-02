5 Smartphones in Pakistan under PKR 18,000

Not everyone can afford to buy expensive Smartphones, but everyone deserves to own a good one, despite financial constraints. Other than monetary restrictions, some other factors limit a buyer to spend heavily on a phone. For instance, students’ pockets do not allow them to own a lavish cell phone. In such circumstances, you have to spend smartly and look into the options you can afford. This post provides you with a list of smartphones you can buy under Rs. 18,000. Have a look!

Techno Spark 4

It has all the features that a user craves for. You can enjoy a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, 13 megapixels camera, 4000 megahertz battery, and 6.52” display. Moreover, the MediaTek Helio P22 performance makes your user experience glamorous and efficient at the same time. You can enjoy all this only in Rs. 17,000.

Infinix Smart 4

This phone is one of the cheapest to buy in 2020. Most of the latest phones are equipped with high-end technology, so their prices are also expensive. However, this one stands out among a bunch of lavish phones due to both its features and price. It allows you to enjoy all the features of a top-notch phone only in Rs. 15,000

Vivo Y91 C

Vivi Y91 C has everything that requires becoming the latest technology cell phone, despite the fact its budget-friendly. It enables you to enjoy 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, 13 megapixels camera, 4030 megahertz battery, and 6.22" display. In addition to all this, the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 performance serves as an icing on the cake. This phone is available in Rs. 18,000

Infinix Hot 8 Lite

Infinix is a new name in Pakistan, but it has grabbed customers’ hearts very firmly. This one is a masterpiece of the brand as you can enjoy 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, 8 megapixels front and 8 megapixels rear camera, 5000 megahertz battery, and 6.6” display. All this and the MediaTek MT6580 performance is available only in Rs. 13,500.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro

This brand brings you phones that are budget-friendly yet super classy and equipped with high-end technology. The Infinix Hot 7 Pro has a variety of storage capacity. You can use 2, 3, or 4 GB RAM along with 32 or 64 GB internal storage. The cameras are 13 megapixels front and rear both, and the battery’s power is 4000 megahertz. The 6.2” display and 4x 2.39 GHz ARM Cortex-A53, 4x 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 performance provides you everything you want on your phone. The price of this phone is only Rs. 17, 700.

