It is no secret that Ch Moazzam Ishaq has gained quite some experience as a young actor and entrant to the Pakistani drama industry. He has achieved working with directors such as Ilyas Kashmiri and Syed Wajahat Hussain in such a short timespan.

His interest in acting from a tender age later carved the way for him to win the famous Hum TV Award for Best Supporting Actor. In his career, he has closely examined the dos and don’ts of acting from many renowned people of the Pakistani film and drama industry, including Bilal Khan, Ahsan Khan, and Affan Waheed. He has worked in three prime-time drama serials In Pakistan, out of which ‘Khamoshi’ is the best known. These days, actors have to take on the roles of influencers, philanthropists, and role models so they may be the buzz of the town and remain at the top. Being the best at acting is an everlasting classic rule that can never be denied.

Moazzam shares what he has learned from his acting career, portraying diverse roles at such a young age, in the form of 6 hot takes for new actors no matter who they may be and where they belong. These are:

1. If the script isn’t your best friend, you’re done.

“There are often horrific events of young talented actors that make their way off the set only for not taking the script a tad more seriously. The script must be treated as a bible for the art of acting, and there’s no survival in the profession without it”, he stated.

According to what he shares, those who tend to improvise in their first few roles to impress the lot face consequences. Newcomers should try to learn the script keenly and never try to get even the slightest off-script. Wajood, a film made in 2020, was a film on a serious topic but could have been filmed much better if it did not have Danish Taimoor as a lead role. Danish Taimoor works best at comic roles.

2. Manage your time on the set to become harmonious with the production team.

Ishaq says, “An actor being too social or loosened up on the set is a critical sign of unprofessional behavior.” He further added, “For film direction, it comes off as a major let down when the production crew’s efforts go to waste due to actors who do not have simple work ethics.”

Many projects turn out to be disappointments if time is not managed correctly. One example is Syed Noor’s Chain Aye Na, where everything was a mess, allegedly. Nothing seemed to be done when it was supposed to be done.

3. There is no such thing as an easy scene requiring less effort.

“Each scene requires the same amount of devotion and work put in from the actor. If they think of some scenes as easy or less important, this is sure to drive the director crazy and let down everyone on the set. One event I will always remember was from the drama ‘Khamoshi’ when a whole day’s worth of filming was lost as the crew was not putting in enough effort”, said Ishaq.

This comes out to be one of the reasons why he was seen acting with sheer dedication in the scenes of Khamoshi.

4. Maintain the continuity in the film reel, so you never get cut out of a film.

Ishaq states, “The best way to make sure that your scene does not get cut out in the final editing is always to make sure that the scenes are performed in continuity. In case there are some complicated steps, the actor must be responsible for writing them down and getting the job done. One pro tip is to never touch your hair or costume in between the scenes.”

A promising young actress, Eshal Fayyaz, made her screen debut with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s Kaaf Kangana but didn’t get the credit she deserved as she was cut out of many scenes due to what Moazzam has discussed above.

5. Go with the flow of your director unconditionally.

“The director can be the most difficult person to cope up with on the set. It is also a fact that no scene can be said to be completed unless the director says it’s done. The actors must have the ability and flexibility to do what the director warns them to do, even if the director is the most obnoxious person on the whole set. The best directors in Pakistan such as Wajahat Rauf are known to be picky in such delicate matters”, said Ch Moazzam.

He deeply urged that actors often do not get what’s going on in the director’s mind. There may come a huge gap between what the director wants and what the actors are performing on the set. Later on, it is mostly the same directors who recommend actors for award nominees as well.

6. Make a strong presence everywhere on social media.

“The role of social media influencing today’s actors is a clean trick they can have up their sleeves to extend their reach to the masses. Actors these days are not only desired by their fans on TV and cinema screens, but they like to interact with them on a daily basis with the help of their social media handles”, said Ishaq in the last.

These days, the top names in the industry have millions of followers on social media. This is a new tip for having a successful career as an actor.