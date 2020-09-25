The face of technology is changing in Pakistan, and so is people’s behavior towards that. People are now more welcoming to technological advancements. One of them is people’s enchanting behavior towards online shopping in Pakistan.

With each passing day, every person is engaging in a busy routine, and they need convenience more than anything. The same is the case with online shopping; people now require comfort, safety, and quality products while shopping.

On the other hand, along with revenue comes challenges as well. Stores are struggling hard to combat through all the third-party restrictions that come; meanwhile; you do any transaction. Along with that comes convenience, the choice to select the retailer, and the timings.

With all the hardships on their way, many stores have successfully executed all these things on their websites. Among Pakistan’s famous and leading online shopping stores are Getnow.pk, Homeshopping.pk & newly launched Trylo electronics store, where you can get all the daily life, healthcare, skin, electronics, exercise and fitness products, and much more as per your choice.

Convenience and safety of your credentials go this way,

Smooth Payments:

Centrally, smooth payments are the issue many stores are facing. Because of any third-party interpreters it goes wrong. As long as we are shopping online, seamless prices are the comfort for any customer.

On the contrary, fundamentally, payments are being frauded at some point. If any of you are facing things like have you bought a $4000 keychain that day, please report it to your bank authorities.

Two-Factor Authentication:

Keeping a security aid in between the borderline is something that saves you from fraudsters. So, this has been officially passed as a law in the EU. There will be a screened section where you will have to go through two-factor authentication to keep your credentials conserved.

Additional Check:

Apart from two-factor authentication, there is a message notification, a confirmation window or pop-up, a hardware code generated, an email, or biometric verification of finger or face via smartphones.

These were a few important points to mention when we are talking about security and convenience in online shopping in Pakistan.