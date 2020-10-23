In Pakistan, Capital Smart City is the first smart city in the country and ranks 23rd in the world. This unique project will appeal to investors from around the world.

It has become one of the most appealing developments in real estate since previous years. Additionally, Capital Smart City Islamabad is considered one of the best options in national and international markets for investors. Its legal framework, efficient business opportunities, and means of production undoubtedly make it a prime focus for various investors.

The Capital Smart City Islamabad is a combined venture among the renowned real estate industry i.e. Habib Rafiq (Pvt) Limited and Future Development Holdings (PVT) Limited.

Provision of Unique Features

This project of the Capital Smart City is unique for its provision of excellent smart features. These features include the following:

Smart Building

Smart Security

Smart Transportation

Smart Connectivity

Smart Resource Management

Smart Facilities

Provision of Ideal Elements

Exclusive urban management is the prime focus on which Capital Smart City Islamabad is built to determine the control and optimum efficiency to safeguard active participation. Moreover, advanced communication and information technology will lead it to enhanced services and efficiency. The main goal of the Capital Smart City is to improve the living standards by increasing economic growth and self-sustaining environmentally friendly methodology. Its central idea rotates around three elements as discussed below:

Smart Economy

This project of Capital Smart City Islamabad will ascertain to be one of the key hubs of economic activities in the region as believed to be the first commercial center in the area. Likewise, these types of modern commercial centers are expected to create more than 90,000 opportunities in terms of occupation.

Smart Housing

Capital Smart City attempts to deliver quality and improve the experience of living standards. A wide range of services is delivered to each person with modern advanced infrastructure. It attempts to deliver quality and advance standard living experience. Likewise, with state of the art infrastructure, it delivers a wide range of services for every person. Furthermore, it introduces Smart Villas that are the main basis of smart homes in Pakistan.

Smart Environment

The Capital Smart City is enriched with landscape and impressive natural habitat. The percentage of 30% of the area is restrained for natural resources, maximizing the efforts to avoid the risk of damaging the natural environment. Alongside this, it is offering Hydroponic farms that exclusively depend on water resources.

Payment Plan of Smart City

The payment plan of the Capital Smart City differs according to the categories of the plots. They consist of residential plots, commercial plots, and farmhouses. The plot size in residential plots varies from 5 Marla to 2 Kanal. For commercial plots, the size of plots varies from 4 Marla to 8 Marla. However, the size of plots for farmhouses varies from 4 Kanal to 8 Kanal.

Presently, an Islamabad payment plan is offered that is an installment plan for 3 years quarterly. The payment plan of Islamabad smart city includes a 10% rebate on full payment whereas a 5% rebate on 50% payment. The membership fee at the time of booking is Rs.20,000, which is mandatory.

