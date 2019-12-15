Rawalpindi –The landmark opening Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ended in an inevitable draw on Sunday.

The Test, first in Pakistan since 2009’s terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team bus, was badly affected by weather. Only 91.5 overs could be bowled in the first four days due to persistent rain and bad light.

Pakistan managed 252-2 in their first innings in reply of Sri Lanka’s 308 declared. Opener Abid Ali hit an unbeaten 109 to become the only batsman in sport’s history to strike a century both on his Test and One-Day International debut.

The right-hander had struck 112 against Australia on his international debut in Dubai earlier this year.

Babar continued his fine form in Tests with a majestic unbeaten 102, his third hundred in the format.

Earlier, Sri Lanka batted for 20 minutes after resuming their innings at 282-6 before announcing deceleration. It came shortly after Dhananjaya de Silva (102*) reached his sixth Test century. Dilruwan Perera scored an unbeaten 16.

The hosts lost opener Shan Masood for nought, with the left-hander holing out to Dinesh Chandimal at cover off a full toss from paceman Kasun Rajitha.

Captain Azhar Ali (36) was caught by his Sri Lankan counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne off paceman Lahiru Kumara midway through the post-lunch session.

The two sides will now head to Karachi for the second Test, starting from December 19.