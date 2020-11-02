Emirati influencer, Ali Saleh Al Jaber, popularly known as ‘Bin Swelah’ said the new academy will transform the digital media into a robust professional career and create more job opportunities for the youngsters. “UAE bloggers will now have a government training centre from where they can learn digital media and marketing skills and this will promote our profession,” he said, adding that many social media influencers lack the necessary training.

Bin Swelah, 24, is also a comedian has more than 935000 followers on Instagram and 100,000 subscribers for his YouTube channel. He said he will enroll to the new academy as soon as the registration opens.

The launch of the online learning academy that issues an internationally recognised certificate to graduates on completion of their programme is a great milestone in the digital media and will professionalise the use of social media for business,” said Omar Hassan Alali, another UAE blogger.

Many bloggers are using social media without proper training on how to go about the content. Some bloggers speak about subjects they don’t have much knowledge. Training will help influencers specialise in content creation,” said Al Muzakki, 40, who has a huge following on Twitter and Instagram.