Lahore – Afreen Khan and controversy go hand in hand. The stage actress landed in hot waters yet again on Saturday when her inappropriate pictures went viral on various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp.

While many people believe that the pictures are selfies and leaked by the dancer herself for the sake of fame, the actress has dispelled the impression.

Speaking to Roznama Dunya today, Afreen Khan said that she is already a famous and much-admired celebrity and does not need such cheap stunts for publicity. The actress further said that she and her family are disturbed over the leak of her explicit pictures on the internet.

Inappropriate pictures of the stage actress have been leaked and gone viral several times in past.

Afreen Khan has also been banned from performing on the stage for doing a vulgar dance on several occasions.