Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami are famous for making appearances on Instagram profiles of each other. Every time they share a picture together, the internet world goes into a frenzy.

The same happened again recently when Noaman posted yet another PDA-filled picture with Ehd-e-Wafa starlet on the social media service with a heartfelt note stressing on her significance in his life.

“You have supported me and stuck with me through thick and thin, i promise you i will always be there for you through all the ups and downs, no matter what happens,” the Main Nahi Manugi actor wrote.

Alizah was quick to drop an emotional reply on the post.

“I dont have enough words to explain but you are a true blessing to me from Allah,” wrote the Ishq Tamasha actress.

She later reposted the same picture with a caption ‘Blessed Alhamdulillah’, accompanied by a heart emoji.

The adorable picture quickly went viral on the internet and is widely appreciated by the fans of the celebrity couple.

Noaman and Alizeh have been the talk of the town since 2019 when they reportedly began dating.

Though they share pictures with each other on various events, none of them has ever publically confessed that they are in a relationship.