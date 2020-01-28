Lahore – Alleged ‘inappropriate’ private photos of famous Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah went viral on the internet on Tuesday.

In the pictures, shared by a popular entertainment account on micro-blogging website Twitter, the actress can be seen with romantic mood with her boyfriend, allegedly Noman Sami.

Both Alizeh and Noman are yet to comment over the pictures.

A large number of Twitter users have slammed the entertainment account for publishing couple’s private pictures online.

The 18-years-old actress has been winning the hearts lately with performance in the role of Dua in Hum TV’s popular drama serial Ehd e Wafa.

Alizeh and Noman are rumoured to have been in a relationship from quite some time. Though none of them has ever publically admitted if it is so, there’s no denying the chemistry between the celebrity couple.

On the last New Year eve, Alizeh took Instagram to thank Noman for ‘making her year special’ and posted a picture of her with the Main Nahi Manugi actor.

Noman was quick to respond, sharing the same picture and wishing a happy New Year to his fans while mentioning the actress in the post.