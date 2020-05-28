Lahore – The woman who was heard torturing and threatening actress Uzma Khan and her sister Huma Khan in a video that took the internet by storm recently for allegedly having an affair with her husband has revealed her identity in a video message released late on Wednesday.

Amna Usman, who is claimed to be the daughter of Malik Riaz ever since the video went viral on the internet, said that the real estate tycoon has nothing to do with the matter and accused Uzma and her supporters of trying to malign him.

Amna claimed that she had warned Uzma Khan several times to stay away from her husband but she did not refrain.

She said the house which Uzma Khan claimed to be of her is actually his husband’s other house.

She also denied that liquid thrown on Uzma’s face seen in the video was petrol and kerosene oil and said it was the liquor that the actress and her sister had been drinking when she entered in the house.

Meanwhile, Lahore Defence police has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Amna Usman, her two sisters and 12 unknown armed men against the Uzma’s complaint and further investigation of the case is underway.