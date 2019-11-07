Pakistan will be aiming to level while Australia seal the series when the two teams lock horns in Perth for the third and final T20 international on Friday.

After rain saved the visitors from a likely loss in the first match in Sydney, the visitors slumped to a crushing seven-wicket loss in Canberra on Tuesday.

Riding on Steven Smith’s blistering 80* off 51 balls, the hosts raced to the 151-run target in 18.3 overs to go 1-0 up in the series.

Earlier, Pakistan managed 180-6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brisk 34-ball 62 from Iftikhar Ahmed and skipper Babar Azam’s 50, his second successive half-century in the series.

There are at least three changes expected in the visitors’ XI for the Friday clash. Seamer Mohammad Musa is likely to make his international debut, which means either Wahab Riaz or Mohammad Irfan will have to sit out.

Imam-ul-Haq will most probably replace underperforming opener Fakhar Zaman, who has scored just 104 runs in his last 12 T20I games.

The visitors are also reportedly considering bringing in uncapped batsman Khushdil Shah at the expense of Asif Ali, who was dismissed for 4 in Sydney and 11 in Canberra.

The hosts, meanwhile, are likely to bring in Sean Abbott, who has not played an international game since November 2014, to replace fast bowler Pat Cummins, who has been rested for the final match.

This will be the first-ever T20I at Perth Stadium, which was inaugurated in January 2018. Since then, Australia have played two one-day internationals here, losing both.

The T20I series between the two sides will be followed by two Tests, first of which will be played in Brisbane from November 21-24 and second in Adelaide from November 29-December 3.

Possible XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Musa, Haris Sohail, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner