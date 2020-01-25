Actress Ayeza Khan has said the eagerly-awaited last episode of popular drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ would be a ‘bombshell’ and have a long-lasting impact on the lives of the audience.

The last episode of the ARY Digital’s blockbuster drama will be aired at 8:00 PM on Saturday. It will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan.

Before being aired, the two-hour episode could be watched on the ARY ZAP app.

Written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig, Mere Paas Tum Ho features Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, and Humayun Saeed in lead roles.

Meanwhile, a civil court in Lahore on Saturday dismissed a petition against the airing of the last episode of the drama.

The petition was filed by a woman Maham Javed, who stated that the women have been ridiculed as a whole in the drama; therefore, the airing of its last episode should be proscribed.

During today’s hearing, counsel representing the television channel and production team contested that the drama was aimed at discouraging the honor killings.

Civil court judge Naila Ayub observed since all the previous episodes of the drama had been aired, and the Punjab censor board has cleared the last episode; there is no reason to stop its broadcast.

After hearing the arguments of the plaintiff and defendant, the court dismissed the petition and ruled that the last episode of the drama will be aired per the schedule.