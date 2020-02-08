Sydney Sixers will face Melbourne Stars in the final of Big Bash League (BBL) 20220 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Having suffered four defeats in a row, Stars bounced back strongly to stay afloat in their hunt of winning their maiden BBL title.

However, there is a rain forecast in Sydney all day that has raised concerns of abandonment of the title clash.

With no reserve day, a game won’t be considered if a play of a minimum of 10 overs – 5 overs each side – is not possible. In case the match is washed out, Sixers will lift the trophy for the second time as they beat Stars by 43 runs in the qualifier round earlier this week.

Stars booked a spot in the summit clash with a 28-run win over Thunders in the final on Thursday.

Sixers had lifted their first BBL title in 2011-12.

Stars finished the group stage at the table of the table with ten wins from their 14 games. Sixers finished behind them with a win-loss tally of 9-4.