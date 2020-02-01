Karachi— A sessions judge in Karachi on Friday directed the city police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

Additional Sessions Judge (South) Ghulam Murtaza Baloch issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhail.

The petitioner had pleaded the court to direct SHO of Mithadar Police Station to lodge an FIR against the PTI minister for using offensive language against the leaderships of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and tried to defame the image of the armed forces during a private channels talk show on a private TV channel on January 14.

Vawda, during the show, had brought a military boot and placed it on the table on-camera to criticize the opposition parties after they, stepping back from their old stance, voted in favour of a proposed bill in parliament regarding Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) extension.

Mandokhail, in his petition, further stated that Vawda tried to portray that PPP and other opposition parties voted in favor of Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act 2020 under military’s pressure that was utterly baseless.

The PPP leader added that he approached the police officials of Mithadar for registering an FIR against Vawda, however, they refused to entertain his application after which he had to move to the court.

The court, while disposing of the petition, directed SHO Mithadar police station to record Mandokhel’s statement and register an FIR against the federal minister under Section 22-A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).