Top seed Novak Djokovic will be aiming to continue his dominance in Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 when he meets Philipp Kohlschreiber in a round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

The Serb, featuring in the event for the first time since 2016, eased past a 6-1 6-2 win over Malek Jaziri in a round of 32 encounter on Monday to continue his march towards his fifth title in the outdoor event.

He had last played in Dubai in 2015 when an eye injury in the quarterfinal against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez forced him to pull out of the competition.

Germany’s Kohlschreiber, on the other hand, made it into the round of 16 after registering a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 wins over Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat.

This will be the 14th meeting between Djokovic and Kohlschreiber, with former leading the head-to-head record 11-2.

The 36-year-old German had handed the Serb a shock 6-4 6-4 defeat when the two players last met on a hard court in last year’s Indian Wells. Since then, he emerged victorious in all three bilateral meetings, twice on the clay court and once on the grass.