Setting the sights on the trophy, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will lock horns in the final of Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup 2019 at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan sealed berth into the title clash with a narrow three-run win over archrivals India. Riding on Omair Yousuf’s half-century and contributions from Saif Badar (47) and Haider Ali (43), they managed 267-7 in their 50 overs after opting to bat.

India looked comfortable in the chase and had needed 57 with seven wickets in hand in 13 overs. However, Pakistan pegged them back with the wickets of well-settled Armaan Jaffar (46) and Yash Rathod (13).

India required eight runs in the final over; however, all-rounder Amad Butt held his nerves to concede only four, as India finished at 264-8.

Pakistan reached the final four after winning all of their three league games, against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong,

Bangladesh, on the other hand, registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Afghanistan to make it into the summit clash.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar cracked half-centuries as the tournament hosts chased down a 229-run target with more than ten overs to spare.

Bangladesh won all of their three pool games against Hong Kong, India, and Nepal to reach semis.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Omair Yousuf, Haider Ali, Rohail Nazir (Captain & wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt, Umer Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Akif Javed

Bangladesh:

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (Wicketkeeper), Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mehmud