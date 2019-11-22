Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in the summit clash of Emerging Teams Asia Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. The match will start at 9:00 AM local time (8:00 AM PST).

Both teams have won all of their games in the tournament thus far.

Bangladesh made it into four with an empathic seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second semifinal on Thursday. Having restricted to 228-9 after being put to the field, the tournament hosts rode on the half-centuries from Soumya Sarkar and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to chase down the modest target in 39.5 overs.

They beat Hong Kong, India, and Nepal in the league phase to make it into the final four.

Pakistan, on the other hand, secured a nerve-wracking three-wicket against arch-foes India in the first semifinal on Wednesday to book a place in the title clash.

Opener Omair Yousaf (66) struck a majestic half-century while Saif Babar and Haider Ali made 47* and 43 respectively as Pakistan posted 267-7 after choosing to bat first.

India looked well placed in the chase after reaching 211-3 in 38 overs, thanks to the knocks from Sanvir Singh (76) and Armaan Jaffar (46), before Pakistan fought back with quick wickets.

India needed eight runs in the last over, bowled by all-rounder Amad Butt, however, they could manage just four to finish at 264-8.

Pakistan reached into semis after recording wins over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Oman in the league stage.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Haider Ali, Omair Bin Yousuf, Akif Javed, Umar Khan, Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Saud Shakeel (Captain), Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt, Rohail Nazir (WK), Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh:

Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan (WK), Tanvir Islam, Mahmud Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Sumon Khan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Zakir Hasan,