Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will be looking to clinch their first-ever title when they meet in the final of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Dhaka on Saturday.

The summit clash is expected to be close contest as both sides progressed into the summit clash after winning all of their four games.

Pakistan got better of Oman, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the league phase before registering a thrilling three-run win over arch-foes India in the semifinal.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, finished as Group B champions after beating India, Nepal and Hong Kong and thumped Afghanistan comprehensively by seven wickets in the final four battle.

Pakistan will be playing their third final, having ended as runners-up in 2013 and 2017. For Bangladesh, it is the first appearance in the title clash.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will be hoping to continue his fine form in the final after bagging 234 runs in four games to become tournament’s leading run-scorer. Left-handed opener Soumya Sarkar has also looked impressive in the competition, having piled up 229 runs in four games.

Bangladesh paceman Sumon Khan is the leading wicket taker of the tournament with 11 scalps.

Opener Haider Ali is Pakistan’s leading the run-scorer with 192 runs, including a hundred.