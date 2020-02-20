Eminem’s 2013 hit ‘Rap God’ has joined the elite one-billion club on YouTube, becoming his third music video to reach the threshold.

Previously, the 47-year-old rapper’s 2010 chartbusters “Love the Way You Lie” and “Not Afraid”, both of which featured Rihanna, had broken the billion-view barrier.

Last week, Eminem implored fans to push the rap video for the milestone when he shared a short clip on his social media profiles along with a caption: ‘Everybody loves to root for a nuisance’ #RapGod countdown to 1 billion”.

Despite eclipsing the benchmark, ‘Rap God’ isn’t the most viewed video of all time on YouTube. The honor belongs to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”, which has a whopping 6.63 billion plays.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” is the most viewed rap video of all time on the platform with a 4.41 billion views. The video, which also appeared on “Furious 7”, hit the one-billion milestone just six months after being uploaded on the website.

South Korean’s musician Psy’s 2012 megahit “Gangnam Style” was the first video to pass the milestone of one billion views on YouTube. The song, which topped music charts of more than 30 countries, currently has 3.52 views and sits seventh in the all-time list of most viewed videos.