England will be looking to make it 2-0 while New Zealand 1-1 when the two sides lock horns in the second T20 International of five-match series in at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.

The visitors went on to register a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the series-opener in Christchurch. Having been put to bat, the hosts struggled against a disciplined bowling attack and managed to post 153-5. Ross Taylor top-scored for them with a 35-ball 44 while Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell made 32 off 26 and 30 off 17 respectively.

In reply, England rode on the knocks from James Vince (59 off 38), Jonny Bairstow (35 off 28) and skipper Eoin Morgan (34* off 21) to chase down the target with nine balls to spare.

The victory extended England’s winning streak in T20I to six games. They need two more wins to equal their best run in the format.

New Zealand are expected to make one change in their line-up for the weekend clash. Seamer Scott Kuggeleijn, who conceded 35 runs in his four wicketless overs, is likely to be replaced by uncapped Blair Tickner.

England, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with their winning XI.

The head-to-head record between England and New Zealand in T20Is stands 11-6 to former after 17 games.

New Zealand have won all of their five T20Is in Wellington, since suffering a ten-wicket loss at the hands of England in February 2013.

The third T20 between the two sides will be played in Nelson on Tuesday.

Probable XIs:

England:

Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Adil Rashid, Pat Brown, James Vince, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner