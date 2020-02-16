After two last-ball thrillers, both South Africa and England will be looking to seal the series when they lock horns in the third and last T20I at Centurion’s Supersport Park on Sunday.

Two nights after Lungi Ngidi produced a brilliant final over to help the hosts clinch a one-run win. Tom Curran successfully defended 15 runs in the last over in East London to keep England afloat in the series.

The Proteas looked all set to pull off their second-highest chase in T20Is after Dwaine Pretorius struck Curran for a maximum off the second delivery, followed by a four off the next to turn the equation to three off two. The right-arm seamer, however, then delivered a toe-crushing yorker to Pretorius before the right-hander was caught at backward point off a back-of-the-hand slower delivery.

The heartbreaking loss overshadowed Captain Quinton de Kock’s whirlwind 17-ball fifty, the fastest by a South Africa batsman in the format.

South Africa are expected to bring back paceman Dale Steyn for the series-decider after resting him for the East London clash. His return means Bjorn Fortuin will have to sit out. The Proteas are unlikely to tinker with XI otherwise.

England have no reason to make any change in their winning combination.

Possible XI:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi. Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dale Steyn.

England:

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan