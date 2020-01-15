Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner notched up unbeaten centuries as Australia thrashed India by ten wickets in the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday to go 1-0 up the three-match series.

Finch struck 110* off 114 balls while Warner hit 128* off 112 deliveries as the tourists chased down a modest 256-run total with more than 12 overs to spare.

The unbroken 258-run partnership between the openers was the highest for any wicket against India in the format.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling show from pacers helped Australia bundle out the tourists for 255 after they opted to bat first. The defeat extended their losing streak to Aussies in the format to four games.

Warner and Finch got the tourists off to a promising start, playing classic shots all over the park while treating Indian pace trio with similar disdain.

It was Warner to bring up his century, his 18th in the format, which came off 92 balls. The jubilant left-hander struck a boundary off pacer Jasprit Bumrah and jumped in the air signifying his trademark celebration.

Finch also brought up his 16th ODI hundred it style, hitting spinner Ravindra Jaedeja on covers for a boundary.

Warner’s unbeaten knock featured 17 boundaries and three sixes while Finch hit 13 fours and two sixes.

India’s innings began on an abysmal note, with Rohit Sharma holing out to Warner at mid-off off left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.

Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Lokesh Rahul (47) put on 111 runs for the second wicket to before the latter was caught by Steven Smith at covers off spinner Ashton Agar.

The hosts failed to sustain momentum after Dhawan’s dismissal by paceman Pat Cummins in the 29th over and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Virat Kohli made 16 before popping a return catch to spinner Adam Zampa. Rishabh Pant (28) and Jadeja (25) were the other notable contributors for India.

Starc was the pick of Australian bowlers, having bagged three wickets at the expense of 56 runs in his ten overs. Cummins and fellow pacer Kane Richardson chipped in two wickets apiece.

The two sides will now head to Rajkot, where the second ODI will be played on January 17.