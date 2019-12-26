Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in all competitions of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) because of an illegal bowling action.

The 39-year-old’s bowling action was reported by umpires after a T20 Blast game between Middlesex and Somerset in Taunton in August.

Subsequently, the spinner underwent an independent assessment at Loughborough University, which found that his elbow extension for his off-spin delivery exceeded the 15-degree tolerance limit for a legal bowling action.

Hafeez played four games in T20 Blast after signing on as a mid-season replacement for South Africa’s AB de Villiers, scoring 115 runs with a highest of 48 and bagging two wickets at an economy rate of 8.64.

The ban was imposed following the hearing of a bowling review group at Lord’s on Tuesday. He has been advised to correct his action, after which he may request a re-assessment in order to become eligible to bowl again in England’s domestic competitions.

This isn’t the first time that the all-rounder has come under scrutiny. He has been reported, banned, and cleared several times throughout his career.

Most recently, Hafeez’s bowling action was declared legal by ICC in May 2018. Six months later, during a one-day international in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor had questioned the legality of his action; however, it wasn’t formally reported.