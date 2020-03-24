Reports of the death of a man in China due to a virus called Hantavirus have spread panic at a time when the entire world has been fighting the pandemic of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Coronavirus, which began in China in December year, has already claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people across the globe and fatalities continue to soar every new day.

Early on Tuesday, Hantavirus became a top trend on micro-blogging website Twitter after Chinese media announced that a person has been died due to the virus.

“A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for Hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested,” Global Twitter, a state-run English newspaper wrote on Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that Hantavirus isn’t a new virus and has been haunting human for more than two decades. The disease was first reported in the United States in 1993.

Unlike Coronavirus, which can go airborne, Hantavirus can only infect a person if he/she comes in contact with urine, feces, and saliva of rodents.

Some early symptoms of Hantavirus include headaches, fatigue, chills fever, stomach problems, and fatigue. If not treated on time, it can lead to severe symptoms like dry cough and shortness of breath, which could even prove fatal