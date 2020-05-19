Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the disbursement process of the second phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for the individuals who lost their employment in the aftermath of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under the programme, emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000 will be provided to the deserving individuals.

The launch ceremony took place here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, where the premier distributed the cash among the first batch of affectees. The PM was accompanied by his Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on the occasion.

PM Imran said that the government had taken various decisions to keep continuity in the economic activities and different industrial sectors have been opened.

The premier inquired about the financial impacts in the situation arising from the pandemic from different people. People expressed gratitude to the premier for extending financial support.

The premier was told that more than 3.4 million people have registered in the programme through Ehsaas Labour Portal since its launch on May 2.

The donations received under the PM Corona Fund will be utilized for the programme for the affectees.

The premier was told that more than three billion rupees have been collected so far in the relief fund. As per PM’s direction, the government will donate four rupees against each rupee donated in the fund.

To ensure transparency in the funds, bank disbursement and withdrawal details will be published on the website.

How to Apply for Ehsaas Cash Programme

Here’s the complete application procedure to register for the Ehsaas cash programme.

Step 1:

Visit the web portal of Ehsaas cash programme at https://ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/ and enter the following details.

CNIC number

Mobile number

Mobile operator

Enter the code shown, and press confirm



Step 2:

In this step, you will need to answer the questions about your occupation, the frequency in which you received your pay before losing your job, the date you were laid off from work, the name of your employer, the contact details of your employer, and your district and Tehsil.

Fill in all the required information, tick the box and click on submit application button.

Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation message ‘Thank you for submitting your information we will update you after verifying the information.”