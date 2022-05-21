How to Download TikTok MP3 Videos without Watermark from Musicallydown

Musicallydown is a web-based application used to download any type of videos and thumbnails from Tiktok on computer or mobile without a watermark.

Also known as musically Instagram downloader or capcut, it is one of best applications to download music for free from the social media platform.

Here is what you can download Musicallydown snack video and Tiktok MP3 audio.

Open musicaldown.com and enter the link of the video or song you want to download. Copy the link address of your MP4 video or MP3 audio by tapping “Share” option. Paste the link you have copied in the given space. After pasting the video in the website, click the “Download” button. The video will be downloaded to your device.

By following the aforementioned steps, you can easily transfer videos on your mobile device or laptop.

Besides musically down, some other popular websites to download MP4 videos are Snaptik App and Savefrom.net.