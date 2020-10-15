Islamabad – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) last week imposed a ban on TikTok after the Chinese-owned social media application failed to filter out “immoral and indecent” content.

The decision was taken in response to a large number of complaints from the different segments of society, the authority said in a statement on Friday.

While the authority says that the ban will remain in place until the application introduces a satisfactory mechanism to moderate objectionable content, the app in still accessible in Pakistan through virtual private networks (VPN).

