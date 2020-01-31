Both Pakistan and Afghanistan will be looking for a win to seal a semifinal berth when they lock horns in the fourth quarterfinal of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in Benoni on Friday.

Pakistan, the two-time World Cup champions, finished the league phase at the second position in Group C with five points. They began their campaign with an empathic seven-wicket win over Scotland and secured a 38-run win over Zimbabwe in their next game.

Result: Pakistan won by six wickets

Their hopes of finishing at the table of the table were shattered as their last pool game against Bangladesh was washed out. The boys in green were deprived of a certain win after reducing their Asian rivals to 106-9 in 25 overs before a comprehensive spell of showers forced abandonment of the game.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, finished the league stage as Group D toppers with five points. They began the purist of their first-ever World Cup title with a stunning seven-wicket win over South Africa and beat the United Arab Emirates comprehensively by 160 runs in their second game. Their last group game against Canada was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan will assess the fitness of Abdul Wahid Bangalzai ahead of the knockout clash. He had sustained a foot injury during a training session after Pakistan’s last game but participated in Thursday’s training session.

The winner of Friday’s game will join India, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the final four.

Pakistan U19 – Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Qasim Akram, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aamir Ali, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris,Tahir Hussain.

Afghanistan U19 – Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Abdul Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Farhan Zakhil (c), Fazal Haq, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abid Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad, Asif Musazai, Rahmanullah, Imran Mir