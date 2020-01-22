Having drubbed Scotland under-19 in their opening game, a ruthless Pakistan under-19 will be looking for another thumping win to secure the top position on the points table when they lock horns with Zimbabwe under-19 in a Group C clash of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

The boys in green outclassed Scotland in all departments on Sunday to hand them a seven-wicket crushing. Seamer Muhammad Waseem bagged five while paceman Tahir Hussian claimed three wickets as they skittled out the European minnows for 75 in 23.5 overs and raced to the target in just 11.4 overs.

For Zimbabwe, on the other hand, it is a must-win game to stay afloat in the playoffs contention after they suffered a nine-wicket loss (D/L method) at the hands of Bangladesh under-19 in their tournament-opener.

Invited to bat, the African side reached 137-6 in 28.1 before the showers arrived to end their innings. When the rain stopped, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 130 in 22 overs, which they chased down in just 11.2 overs thanks to blistering knocks from Parvez Hossain Emon (58* off 33), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38* off 26) and Tanzid Hasan (32 off 10).

Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in their third and last pool game on Friday, while Zimbabwe will play their final match of league stage against Scotland on Saturday.

Squads (From):

Pakistan U19

Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Tahir Hussain, Haider Ali,

Zimbabwe U19

Dion Myers (captain), Emmanuel Bawa, Taurayi Tugwete, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Oldknow, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Dylan Grant, Dane Schadendorf (wk),Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Milton Shumba