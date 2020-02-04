Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat in the 1st semifinal of ICC Under-19 World Cup against archrivals India at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Both teams have retained the XI that won them quarterfinals. Defending champions India made it into the semis with an empathic 74-run win over Australia in the QF after beating New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Japan to finish as toppers of Group A.

Pakistan, who finished as runners-up of Group C, thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets in the quarterfinal to seal a semifinal berth.

The two sides will be up against each other for the tenth time in World Cup, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 5-4. They, however, have lost three of their last four matches against the arch-foes.

Result: India won by 10 wickets

In their most recent World Cup meeting, in the semifinal of 2018’s edition, Pakistan slumped to a crushing 204-run defeat after being dismissed for 69 while chasing a target of 273.

This is the second knockout clash between the archrivals in the marquee event. Pakistan had secured a 38-run win to successfully defend their title when the two sides met in the final of 2006’s World Cup in Colombo.

A victory in Tuesday’s clash will take Pakistan into their sixth while India to their seventh World Cup final.

Pakistan had suffered a six-wicket loss at the hands of South Africa in their last appearance in the title clash of the event in 2014.

New Zealand and Bangladesh will meet in the 2nd semifinal on Thursday, also in Potchefstroom.

The final of the showpiece event will be played at the same venue on February 9.