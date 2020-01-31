Setting the sights on a semifinal berth, Afghanistan and Pakistan will meet in the 4th quarterfinal of ICC Under19 World Cup 2020 in Benoni on Friday.

Both sides are unbeaten in the event thus far. Pakistan finished at the second position in Group C behind Bangladesh after winning two of their three games.

They beat Scotland and Zimbabwe by seven wickets and 38 runs in their first two games respectively, while their third game against Bangladesh was washed out. They were in a strong position to beat Bangladesh and finish as table leaders after reducing the opposition to 106-9; however, their hopes were shattered by a long spell of rain.

Result: Pakistan won by six wickets

Afghanistan, meanwhile, made it into the knockout stage after finishing the league phase as leaders of Group D. They began their journey with an upset seven-wicket win over South Africa and thrashed the United Arab Emirates by 160 runs in their second game. Their final pool game against Canada was abandoned without a toss due to rain.

The victorious side of today’s game will meet defending champions India in the first semifinal on February 4.

The second semifinal will be played between Bangladesh and New Zealand on February 6.

Pakistan U19: Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Haris,Tahir Hussain, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aamir Ali, Qasim Akram, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Haider Ali,

Afghanistan U19: Farhan Zakhil (Captain), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Asif Musazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Rahmanullah, Abid Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad