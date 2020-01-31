Muhammad Huraira struck a majestic half-century as Pakistan Under-19s sealed a spot in the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2020 with a comprehensive six-wicket win over Afghanistan Under-19s in the fourth quarterfinal in Benoni on Friday.

The dashing opener hit 64 off 76 balls and was involved in fifty stands with Haider Ali (28) and skipper Rohil Nazir (22) as Pakistan chased down the 190-run target in 41.4 overs.

Mohammad Haris (29 not out) and Qasim Akram (25 not out) combined for an unbroken stand to take Pakistan home after they lost three wickets in the space of 10 runs.

Earlier, Afghan batsmen struggled against a disciplined Pakistani seam and spin attack and were bundled out for 189-4 in 49.1 after they won the toss and elected to bat.

Skipper Farhan Zakhil top-scored for Afghanistan with 40 while Abdul Rahman (30), Rahmanullah (29), and Abid Mohammadi (28) were their other notable scorers.

Seamer Mohammad Amir Khan was the pick of Pakistani bowlers, having bagged three wickets at the expense of 58 runs. Spinner Fahad Munir returned the figures of 7-29-2.

The boys in green will take on archrivals India in the semifinal in at Potchefstroom on February 4.

In the second semifinal, New Zealand will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on February 6.

Potchefstroom will also host the final of the event on February 9.