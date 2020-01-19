Pakistan will begin their Under-19 World Cup 2020 campaign against Scotland at Absa Puk Oval in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The men in green are 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up.

In 2004, a Khalid Latif-led side delivered Pakistan their first-ever title with a 25-run win over Bangladesh in the final in Dhaka. In 2006, a Sarfraz Ahmed-led team successfully defended the title by beating archrivals India by 38 runs in a low-scoring finale in Colombo.

This time around, they have retained wicketkeeper-batsman Rohil Nazir as captain while flamboyant opener Haider Ali has been named as his vice. All-rounder Arish Ali Khan, middle-order batsman Mohammad Huraira and spinner Aamir Khan are the only three players in their line-up who did not play for the country in international junior series last year.

Batsman Saim Ayub, seamer Akhtar Shah and Ammad Butt junior were left out of the squad due to injuries. Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who made his senior international debut against Sri Lanka, was named in the original squad but later withdrawn in the wake of forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh. He was subsequently replaced by Mohammad Wasim.

Angus Guy-led Scotland, meanwhile, will be aiming to start their campaign with an upset win over the Asian giants. They’ve never made it into the knock out phase in any of their previous World Cup appearances.

This time around, they secured qualification in the showpiece event after remaining unbeaten at last year’s World Cup Europe Qualifier.

The two sides have met twice in the past, with Pakistan emerging triumphant on both occasions.

Scotland will play their next game against Bangladesh on January 21, while Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in their next outing in Zimbabwe on January 22.

Teams (From):

Pakistan U-19:

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Naseem Shah, Tahir Hussain, Rohail Nazir, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Amir Ali, Arish Ali Khan

Scotland U-19:

Angus Guy, Tom Mackintosh, Callum Grant, Charlie Pee, Ben Davidson, Durness Mackay-Champion, Jasper Davidson, Daniel Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Euan McBeth, Jamie Cairns, Rory Hanley, Uzzair Shah