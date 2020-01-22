Having begun their campaign with an overwhelming win over Scotland under-19, Pakistan under-19 will be looking to build a winning momentum when they take on Zimbabwe under-19 in a Group C game of ICC Under-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

A dominant Pakistan registered a thumping seven-wicket win over Scotland in their tournament opener on Sunday, bundling the European minnows out for 75 and racing past the modest target in the 12th over.

Seamer Mohammad Wasim was the chief-in-destroyer of the Scottish batting-line, bagging five wickets at the expense of 12 runs. Fellow seamer Tahir Hussain chipped in three wickets.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back after suffering a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of Bangladesh under-19 in their opening game of the tournament that was affected by rain.

Having been put to bat, Zimbabwe reached 137-6 in 28.1 overs before the rain arrived to halt the proceedings. Tadiwanashe Marumani top-scored for the African side with 31 while Milton Shumba and Emannuel Bawa made 28 and 22 runs, respectively.

Bangladesh made the mockery of a revised 130-run target in 22 overs, chasing it down in just 11.2 overs thanks to brisk knocks from Parvez Hossain Emon (58), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38) and Tanzid Hasan (32).

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their last game of the league phase on January 24, while Zimbabwe will lock horns with Scotland in their final pool match on January 25.

Squads (From):

Pakistan U19

Rohail Nazir (captain & wicketkeeper), Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Tahir Hussain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Qasim Akram

Zimbabwe U19

Wesley Madhevere, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Dylan Grant