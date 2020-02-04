Pakistan and India will resume their blockbuster rivalry when they meet in the first semifinal of ICC Under-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom’s Senwes Park on Tuesday.

Both sides are undefeated in the tournament so far.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions, made it into the final four with a thumping six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the quarterfinal. Opening batsman Mohammad Huraira struck an impressive 64 on debut as they chased down 190 with more than nine overs to spare.

Four-time champions India, on the other hand, beat Australia comprehensively by 74 runs to seal a berth in the semis.

Result: India won by 10 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 62 to record his fourth half-century in the tournament while Atharva Ankolekar cracked an unbeaten 55 as the reigning champions posted 233-9 before Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh shared seven wickets between them to help their side bundle out the opponents to 159. Tygai’s four-wicket haul in the game took his tally of wickets in the event to nine.

The read-to-head record between the archrivals in the mega event stands 5-4 in favour of Pakistan. However, India have emerged victorious in three of the last four bilateral encounters.

The two sides had last met in the semifinal of 2018 last World Cup when India handed Pakistan a humiliating 204-run thrashing.

In the only knockout clash between them in the World Cup, the final of 2006’s edition, a Safaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan successfully defended 109, skittling out India for 71 to lift the trophy.

A victory in Tuesday’s game will take India into their third successive and seventh overall final at the Under-19 World Cup. Pakistan, meanwhile, will make it into their sixth title clash with a win over India.

Squads:

Pakistan U19

Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Haris, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Aamir Ali, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Tahir Hussain.

India U19

Priyam Garg (Captain), Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra