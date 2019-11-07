Islamabad – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has announced to continue its sit-in until Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

Speaking to media after a meeting of JUI-F’s central executive committee on Wednesday, the party’s senior leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said that they’d continue their protest and movement until the premier steps down or the parliament is dissolved.

He said the party has also rejected the prime minister’s offer of facilities for the participants of the sit-in.

The JUI-F leader said the premier should keep his offer in his pocket and his party’s workers have already made their arrangements.

Earlier, PM Imran had directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed to visit the site of the sit-in and determine what relief could be provided to its participants.

Haidri said like last Friday; the protesters will offer coming Friday’s prayers in H-9.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar has said his party stands with JUI-F’s marchers and won’t leave them alone.

Addressing the protesters, Iftikhar said despite heavy rain on Tuesday night; the protesters are highly passionate to achieve their objectives and save the democracy. He said Azadi March couldn’t be deterred by rain, wind, or storm.

Speaking about the ongoing talks between the Rehbar committee and the government’s dialogue team, he said both sides are intact on their respective stances thus far.

He said the opposition wouldn’t backtrack from its demand of prime minister’s resignation and transparent reelections without the supervision of the army.