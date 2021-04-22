Kerala Lottery Results 21 April, 2021: Akshaya AK-494 Lottery Prize Winners Full List of

Sohail Zafar
The results of ‘Akshaya AK 494’ have been announced.

AR 821955 turned out to be the luckiest winner – securing a winning prize money of Rs. 70,00,000 INR.  

The second prize went to AR 797558 – who won Rs. 5,00,000/- INR. Twelve lottery ticket holders jointly won the third prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- each.

The fourth prize of Rs. 5,000/- was awarded to 18 lucky winners.  The fifth prize of Rs. 2,000/- each went to seven lucky. The sixth seventh and eighth winner received Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 each. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 each was awarded to 11 winners.

First Prize – Rs. 70,00,000/- INR

AR 821955

2nd Prize – Rs. 5,00,000/- INR

AR 797558

3rd Prize – Rs. 1,00,000/- INR

AY 310736

AZ 674026

AS 479880

AT 818020

AU 195520

AV 493052

AW 496108

AX 628441

AN 243733

AO 166821

AP 815621

AR 647152

Fourth Price – Rs. 5,000/- INR

9182  9282  9841 0125  0952  1132  5940  6570  7210  7347  8330  8626  8683  8812  1674  0019 3634  4650

Fifth Prize – Rs. 2,000/- INR

4997 5214  5385  8727  9976 3616  4224 

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/- INR

AP 821955 AS 821955

AT 821955 AU 821955

AN 821955 AO 821955

AV 821955 AW 821955

AX 821955 AY 821955 AZ 821955

