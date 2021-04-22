Kerala Lottery Results 21 April, 2021: Akshaya AK-494 Lottery Prize Winners Full List of

The results of ‘Akshaya AK 494’ have been announced.

AR 821955 turned out to be the luckiest winner – securing a winning prize money of Rs. 70,00,000 INR.

The second prize went to AR 797558 – who won Rs. 5,00,000/- INR. Twelve lottery ticket holders jointly won the third prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- each.

The fourth prize of Rs. 5,000/- was awarded to 18 lucky winners. The fifth prize of Rs. 2,000/- each went to seven lucky. The sixth seventh and eighth winner received Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 each. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 each was awarded to 11 winners.

First Prize – Rs. 70,00,000/- INR

AR 821955

2nd Prize – Rs. 5,00,000/- INR

AR 797558

3rd Prize – Rs. 1,00,000/- INR

AY 310736

AZ 674026

AS 479880

AT 818020

AU 195520

AV 493052

AW 496108

AX 628441

AN 243733

AO 166821

AP 815621

AR 647152

Fourth Price – Rs. 5,000/- INR

9182 9282 9841 0125 0952 1132 5940 6570 7210 7347 8330 8626 8683 8812 1674 0019 3634 4650

Fifth Prize – Rs. 2,000/- INR

4997 5214 5385 8727 9976 3616 4224

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/- INR

AP 821955 AS 821955

AT 821955 AU 821955

AN 821955 AO 821955

AV 821955 AW 821955

AX 821955 AY 821955 AZ 821955