Kerala Lottery Results 21 April, 2021: Akshaya AK-494 Lottery Prize Winners Full List of

The results of ‘Akshaya AK 494’ have been announced.
AR 821955 turned out to be the luckiest winner – securing a winning prize money of Rs. 70,00,000 INR.
The second prize went to AR 797558 – who won Rs. 5,00,000/- INR. Twelve lottery ticket holders jointly won the third prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- each.
The fourth prize of Rs. 5,000/- was awarded to 18 lucky winners. The fifth prize of Rs. 2,000/- each went to seven lucky. The sixth seventh and eighth winner received Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 each. The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 each was awarded to 11 winners.
