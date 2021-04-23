Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 Episode 11 to be Aired Today

The 11th Episode of Geo Entertainment’s much-hyped drama serial Khuda aur Mohabbat season 3 will be aired at at 8:00 pm on Friday.

The spiritual romantic TV series stars Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz and Junaid Khan in lead roles. It also features veteran actors Usman Peerzada, Robina Ashraf, and Javed Sheikh.

The drama is produced by Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment. It is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Hashim Nadeem Khan.

The season 3 of Khuda aur Muhabbat was premiered on February 12 this year.

Earlier this month, the drama series had broken into the top Twitter trends. The episode no. 8 had secured a whopping viewerships of 5.3 in less than eight hours on YouTube.

The drama had also hit 9.7 rating on IMDB after the sixth episode.

The first season two seasons of Khuda aur Muhabbat, starring Imran Abbas, Sadia Khan and Kubra Khan was aired in 2011 and 2016 respectively.