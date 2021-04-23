Khuda Aur Muhabbat Episode 11 to be Aired Today, YouTube Streaming Information

The 11th Episode of the third season of Khuda Aur Muhabbat will be aired on April 23, Friday at 8:00 pm at Geo Entertainment.

The much-hyped spiritual romantic TV serial stars Iqra Aziz, Ferzoe Khan in lead roles. the cast of the drama also includes veteran actors Javed Sheikh, Usman Peerzada and Robina Ashraf.

Directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the drama serial is co-produced by Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani under 7th Sky Entertainment.

The first episode of the third season of the drama serial was broadcasted on February 12. It hit 9.7 rating on IMDB after 6th episode.

Earlier in April, the drama serial had made inroads into top ten Twitter trends in Pakistan. The 8th episode had was viewed by 5.3 million

times in just eight hours on YouTube.

The first two seasons the drama series had starred Imran Abbas, Kubra Khan and Sadia Khan in lead roles.