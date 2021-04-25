Live PAK vs ZIM Match Score & Cricket Updates Today

Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be looking to seal the T20I series when they meet in Sunday’s third and final T20 in Harare.

The tourists will aim to bounce back from an upset 19-run loss in the second T20 on Friday after their thrilling 11-run win over the hosts in the opening game.

Having been skittled out for 99 in a small chase of 119, they will need to produce an improved batting show to avoid the humiliation of series loss.

Asif Ali is likely to be sidelined for the weekend game after a series of dismal performances and could be replaced by Sharjeel Khan.

Paceman Mohammad Hasnain would be inline to replace underperforming Haris Rauf.

Having registered their first win over Pakistan in 16 T20s, the hosts be chasing their first-ever win in a bilateral series in the format.

They rested skipper Sean Williams for the second T20I, and is expected to watch the series-decider as a spectator again as probability is less that they would wish to tinker with their winning XI. This means, the reins of the side will be held by Brendan Taylor yet again.

The two sides will meet again at the same venue on April 29 for the first of two-Test series.

Possible XIs:

Zim:

Brendan Taylor (Captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tarisai Musakanda,

Pak:

Babar Azam (Captain), Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Danish Aziz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf,