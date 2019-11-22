Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

His appointment was announced by PM’s Office in a statement on Thursday after a meeting between the premier and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The notification for General Bajwa’s reappointment COAS for another three years had already been issued in August, the statement said. His three-year term was set to expire on November 29; however, the extension means he will serve at the position until November 2022.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza is currently serving as the Chief of General Staff at the General Headquarters (GHQ). He has previously served as commandant Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and Rawalpindi Corps Commander.

He will assume his new office on November 27, this year, following the retirement of incumbent CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

Thursday’s meeting between the PM and COAS was second between them in less than a week. The premier has also called on with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed earlier this week.

The meetings put to rest all the speculations regarding a lack of consensus between the premier and the army chief.

Last week, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had also dispelled the claims that there is a divide between the civilian-military leadership and reiterated that they are on the same page.