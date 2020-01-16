Rawalpindi – Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor as the director generator of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army’s media wing.

ISPR made the announcement via micro-blogging website Twitter after a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed. During the meeting, matters pertaining to the military were discussed.

Maj Gen Ghafoor has been appointed the General Commanding Officer of Division 40 Okara.

The outgoing DG ISPR, in a message posted on Twitter, thanked the people who remained associated with him and supported him during his tenure and conveyed his best wishes to his successor.

He was appointed as the head of the military’s media-wing in December 2016, replacing Lieutenant General Asim Bajwa.

Prior to his appointment as the DG ISPR, Maj General Iftikhar was commanding an Armoured Division. He was commissioned in 6 Lancers unit of Pakistan Army’s Armoured Corps in March 1990.

During his service, Maj Gen Iftikhar has served in various notable positions in Pakistan Army, including Brigade Major in an Armoured Brigade and Brigadier Staff in an Infantry Division in North Waziristan. He also commanded an Armoured Brigade and Infantry Brigade during Operation Zarb-e-Azb, army’s offensive to flush out terrorists from North Waziristan and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Maj General Azhar Waqas has been appointed the director general of Military Intelligence.