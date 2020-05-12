Meet Waleed Al Nahdi: Energetic and Inspiring Entrepreneur From Dubai

Waleed Al-Nahdi is very active on social networking sites, creative in Instagram videos and sharing his diaries with his followers via Snapchat on behalf of ( W.63q ). He also has many followers on many other platforms like TikTok.

Walid’s ambition is to reach the hearts of all people and to be represented in the cinema. We had a brief chat with him

Waleed what would you say to your Social Media followers?

I would like to say to followers, thank you for your continuous support to me, and for your standing with me and your love, I will go on and go, and my field of trust and love of people is an inexhaustible treasure.

Do you advise everyone to enter the social media field?

If there is inclination, desire and determination, there is no objection, but the field is difficult and not as easy as you see it.

Who do you think is the best celebrity for content worth watching and why?

Ibrahim Al-Mursi (Uncle Naji)

A friend of mine is, in my view, the best to prove his level and develop his work continuously.

